Conrad Brown

Conrad Brown golfs Sept. 27 at the WWU Men's Golf Invitational at Loomis Trail Golf Club.

 Jeff Evans / Western Washington University

Former Burlington-Edison High School golf standout Conrad Brown got off to a strong start in his freshman year with the Western Washington men’s team.

In his college debut in September, Brown tied for first place at the Saint Martin's Invitational, where he notched a 7-under-par 209 over 54 holes.

In October, he tied for fourth in the Chico State Wildcat Classic (6-over 77-73-150) and tied for 17th at the Otter Invitational in Seaside, California (10-over 76-75-75-226).

Former Mount Vernon star Austin Darnell is in his senior season at Western and was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team earlier this year.

Hanson at BYU

Anacortes grad Heather Hanson placed in two meets in her senior season with the Brigham Young University women’s cross country team.

She was ninth in the Autumn Classic (18 minutes, 13.7 seconds, 5K) and 44th in the FSU Open (22:24.8, 6K).

Calvin at Wagner

Mount Vernon grad Coby Calvin, a 6-1, 195-pound junior defensive back, appeared in eight games for the Wagner football team.

He recorded solo 15 tackles, seven assisted, two tackles for loss, and one interception for the school in Staten Island, New York.

Wagner finished 0-7 in the FCS Northeast Conference and 0-11 overall.

Garcia at nationals

Sedro-Woolley’s Kristen Garcia cracked the top 100 in her second trip to the NCAA Cross Country National Championships on Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Florida.

She crossed the finish line of the women's 6K race in 20 minutes, 26.4 seconds for 90th place — the best finish by a Gonzaga women's runner since Shelby Mills was 82nd in 2015.

Garcia was 129th at nationals in 2020, finishing in 21:44.1.

