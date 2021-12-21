featured Alumni Update: Brown sparkles in debut for Western Washington golf team By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Conrad Brown golfs Sept. 27 at the WWU Men's Golf Invitational at Loomis Trail Golf Club. Jeff Evans / Western Washington University Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former Burlington-Edison High School golf standout Conrad Brown got off to a strong start in his freshman year with the Western Washington men’s team.In his college debut in September, Brown tied for first place at the Saint Martin's Invitational, where he notched a 7-under-par 209 over 54 holes.In October, he tied for fourth in the Chico State Wildcat Classic (6-over 77-73-150) and tied for 17th at the Otter Invitational in Seaside, California (10-over 76-75-75-226). Former Mount Vernon star Austin Darnell is in his senior season at Western and was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team earlier this year.Hanson at BYUAnacortes grad Heather Hanson placed in two meets in her senior season with the Brigham Young University women’s cross country team.She was ninth in the Autumn Classic (18 minutes, 13.7 seconds, 5K) and 44th in the FSU Open (22:24.8, 6K).Calvin at WagnerMount Vernon grad Coby Calvin, a 6-1, 195-pound junior defensive back, appeared in eight games for the Wagner football team.He recorded solo 15 tackles, seven assisted, two tackles for loss, and one interception for the school in Staten Island, New York.Wagner finished 0-7 in the FCS Northeast Conference and 0-11 overall.Garcia at nationalsSedro-Woolley’s Kristen Garcia cracked the top 100 in her second trip to the NCAA Cross Country National Championships on Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Florida.She crossed the finish line of the women's 6K race in 20 minutes, 26.4 seconds for 90th place — the best finish by a Gonzaga women's runner since Shelby Mills was 82nd in 2015.Garcia was 129th at nationals in 2020, finishing in 21:44.1. More from this section Soccer team honored Posted: 3:13 p.m. Student News – Dec. 22, 2021 Posted: 3:15 p.m. Seahawk Roundup – Dec. 22, 2021 Posted: 3:02 p.m. Mount Vernon family displaced by fire Posted: 10 a.m. Skagit Valley College men's basketball team gets win Posted: 8:45 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cross Country Football Conrad Brown Western Washington Golf Coby Calvin Wagner Heather Hanson Byu Kristen Garcia Sport American Football Team Tackle Standout Debut Greg Fiscus Author email Follow Greg Fiscus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today New flood protection tactic brings mixed results outside Sedro-Woolley New program offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits Omicron variant found in Skagit County County: Hamilton mayor disqualified from office Ground broken on homeless housing project Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.