...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO
6 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Sunday to 6 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Mount Vernon High School graduate Emma Carlton earned two swimming medals for the University of Tennessee last week at the CSCAA National Invitational Championships in Elkhart, Indiana.
Carlton, a senior transfer from Texas A&M, set a meet record in winning the gold medal in the women’s 50-yard butterfly (23.55 seconds). She won the silver medal in the 50 freestyle (22.71).
Tennessee finished third at the meet, which is held for swimmers who did not qualify for the NCAA Championships.
At Mount Vernon, Carlton was a four-time Skagit Valley Herald Girls’ Swimmer of the Year and a four-time state champion.
Frey competes at conference meet
Another former Mount Vernon swim standout, Emma Frey, turned in some top finishes for the University of Hawaii at Manoa last month at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Conference Championships in Los Angeles.
Frey, a senior, was a member of the winning 200 medley relay team (1:39.14) and the second-place 400 medley relay team (3:39.01).
She also was second in the 100 backstroke A final (54.16).
Hawaii at Manoa placed second at the championships.
Saunders starting at Portland
Former Anacortes star Ty Saunders is the starting shortstop for the University of Portland baseball team.
Saunders, a sophomore, is hitting .255 (13-of-51) in games through Saturday for the Pilots (14-5), with nine walks, one double, two triples, eight runs, 10 RBI and a .377 on-base percentage.
He drove in four runs against Creighton on Feb. 18 and has recorded three hits in a game twice.
Saunders was the 2019 Skagit Valley Herald Baseball Player of the Year.
