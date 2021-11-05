Kristen Garcia’s seventh-place finish at the West Coast Conference Championships on Oct. 29 in Concord, California — tops among Gonzaga runners — helped vault the Zags women’s cross country team into the national rankings for the first time this season.
The Sedro-Woolley High School graduate, a junior at Gonzaga, earned all-WCC first-team honors with her finish in 20 minutes, 30.6 seconds on the 6-kilometer course.
The Zags, who finished second at the conference meet, are ranked No. 29 nationally and a program-best No. 3 in the West Region.
Up next for Garcia and Gonzaga is the NCAA West Regional Championships on Nov. 12 in Sacramento, Calif.
Swanson in senior season for Bethel football team
Former Burlington-Edison standout Tavian Swanson is filling up the stat sheet in his senior season for Bethel University in Arden Hills, Minn.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior cornerback has recorded 39 tackles and picked off two passes. He’s also returned five kickoffs for a total of 123 yards, with a season-high 43-yard return against North Park on Sept. 4.
Bethel is 7-1 and ranked 17th among NCAA Division III teams.
South a junior lineman at Utah State
Jacob South, a 6-5, 290-pound junior offensive lineman from Anacortes, has appeared in five games for Utah State, which is 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Mountain West Conference.
As a sophomore, he started all four games in which he played at right tackle and earned All-Mountain West academic honors.
Stamnes playing for WWU men's soccer team
Dakota Stamnes, a junior midfielder from Mount Vernon, has started all 15 games for the Western Washington University men’s soccer team.
The Vikings are 5-2-1 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and 7-7-1 overall.
