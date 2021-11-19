sports

La Conner High School graduate Sage Burgmeier finished her volleyball career at Evergreen State College as the team leader in digs for the season.

Burgmeier, a libero, finished with 362 digs, an average of 4.26 a game. She had a season-high 28 twice in a match: Sept. 3 against Multnomah and Oct. 12 against Northwest College.

She appeared in all 23 matches for the NAIA Geoducks, who placed eighth in the 12-team Cascade Collegiate Conference at 10-12 and were 10-13 overall.

Garcia off to nationals

Sedro-Woolley grad Kristen Garcia finished third at the NCAA West Regional Cross Country Championships in Sacramento, California, and earned a trip to nationals.

She led the Gonzaga women’s cross country team to a fourth-place regional finish — the highest in program history.

Garcia set a school record on the 6,000-meter course with a time of 20 minutes, 3.2 seconds. She finished two seconds behind the top two finishers.

The NCAA Championships will be held Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida.

Hornbeck earns honors at Whitworth

Sedro-Woolley graduate Bryce Hornbeck, a defensive back with the Whitworth football team, was a second-team all-Northwest Conference pick.

Hornbeck, a 5-foot-8, 177-pound senior, had three interceptions and 12 pass breakups. He concluded his career with 10 interceptions and 22 pass deflections.

Fellow Sedro-Woolley alum Dylan Peterson, a 6-0, 271-pound senior defensive tackle, received honorable mention. He finished the season with six tackles for loss among his 21 total stops.

Also listed on the roster are Concrete grads Peyton Sanchez, a 5-11, 201-pound sophomore defensive back, and Hunter Olmstead, a 5-11, 284-pound freshman defensive lineman.

Whitworth finished 4-3 in the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference, 7-3 overall.

Keltner at Montana-Northern

Anacortes graduate Levi Keltner, a 6-6, 220-pound wide receiver, finished his junior football season at the University of Montana-Northern as the team's fourth leading receiver.

Keltner had 13 catches for 152 yards. His best game came Oct. 16 against Simon Fraser, when he caught four passes for 68 yards.

Former Mount Vernon standout Tristin Willis, a 6-5, 300-pound lineman, appeared in four games.

The Lights, an NAIA Division I program, finished 1-9.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.