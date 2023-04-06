Mark Campbell

Mount Vernon High School alum Mark Campbell is the new head coach of the Texas Christian University women's basketball program.

 TCU Athletics photo

Mark Campbell's first stint as a head women's college basketball coach was short and successful — and vaulted him to a new job.

The Mount Vernon High School graduate, who led Sacramento State to its first 20-win season and first NCAA Tournament berth, has been named the women's head coach at Texas Christian University, the school announced on its website.


