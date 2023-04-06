Mark Campbell's first stint as a head women's college basketball coach was short and successful — and vaulted him to a new job.
The Mount Vernon High School graduate, who led Sacramento State to its first 20-win season and first NCAA Tournament berth, has been named the women's head coach at Texas Christian University, the school announced on its website.
Campbell, 43, guided Sacramento State this season to a school-record 25 wins and its first NCAA Tournament appearance. The Hornets won a share of their first Big Sky regular-season championship and their first Big Sky Tournament title.
The Hornets lost 67-45 to UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to finish 25-8 — the most victories ever by a Sacramento State men's or women's team.
After inheriting a 3-22 team, the Hornets went 14-16 in Campbell's first season. The 11-game improvement this season tied for the nation's seventh-best turnaround.
Prior to arriving at Sacramento State, Campbell spent seven seasons at Oregon with the last six as associate head coach. Campbell helped Oregon to three consecutive Pac-12 regular-season titles, two Pac-12 Tournament championships and six NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the 2019 Final Four.
TCU finished 8-23 this season, including 1-17 in the Big 12 Conference. The Horned Frogs are 24-60 over the past three seasons.
Anacortes grad earns national honors
Montana State University-Northern senior Jesse Keltner, a 6-foot-6 forward from Anacortes, received NAIA men's basketball honorable mention honors this season.
Keltner averaged 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and shot 65% from the field. He ranked 15th nationally in field-goal percentage and seventh in blocked shots (2.4).
Keltner also earned first-team all-Frontier Conference honors and was the conference Defensive Player of the Year.
He helped the Lights to a 7-8 conference record and 19-11 overall mark.
