The Sacramento State University women’s basketball team is 5-9 under former Mount Vernon High School basketball star Mark Campbell in his initial season as the Hornets’ coach.
Prior to his arrival at Sacramento State, Campbell, 41, spent seven seasons with the Oregon women’s team. He helped lead the Ducks to three straight Pac-12 regular-season titles, two Pac-12 Tournament championships and five NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Final Four in 2019.
Campbell previously served on the staffs at Oregon State (women), Saint Mary’s (men) and Pepperdine (men).
Sacramento State recorded its first Big Sky Conference win on Saturday after four losses, beating Portland State 70-58.
SVC BASKETBALL
Two local high school graduates have seen action for the Skagit Valley College men’s and women’s basketball teams.
DJ Clark, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard from Burlington-Edison, has appeared in 10 games for the men’s squad. He scored a season-high three points against Douglas on Nov. 27.
Morgan Herrera, a 5-8 forward from La Conner, has appeared in two games for the women’s team.
Skagit Valley is scheduled to open North Region play at home against Peninsula on Wednesday. The women play at 5 p.m. and the men at 7.
The SVC men are 11-2 and ranked No. 1 in the NWAC poll. The Cardinal women are 7-5.
