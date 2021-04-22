Former Mount Vernon High School wrestling star Brenda Reyna wrapped up her senior season at McKendree University with a national title ... and a trip to the U.S. Olympic Trials.
McKendree won its second consecutive National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championship in March. The former Bulldogs star was one reason why, going 4-0 on her way to a crown in the 136-pound class.
Reyna won her first three matches by pin, technical fall and 8-1 decision. In the title match, she won 1-1 on criteria, having scored the last point.
She was one of six Bearcats to win national titles, and one of 14 to be named All-American.
Reyna's stellar performance qualified her for the U.S. Olympic trials, which were held earlier this month in Fort Worth, Texas.
She entered the trials as the eighth seed in the 57-kilogram weight class, and lost twice — first by 8-2 decision, then by 13-4 decision.
Reyna was a two-time state champion for Mount Vernon and a three-time Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Wrestler of the Year.
Campbell named head coach
Former Mount Vernon basketball star Mark Campbell has been named head coach for the Sacramento State University women's team.
Campbell takes the job after seven seasons as an assistant at the University of Oregon, where he helped the Ducks to three straight Pac-12 regular season titles, two Pac-12 Conference tournament titles and five straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
Campbell takes the reins of a Sacramento State program that went 3-22 this season.
Saunders shines in Portland
Former Anacortes baseball standout Ty Saunders has been a contributor in his freshman season at the University of Portland.
Saunders is hitting .258 — a total that includes 3-for-4 day with a triple and home run against the University of Washington.
An infielder, Saunders also has a .917 fielding percentage.
Saunders played varsity for four years at Anacortes, where he was a two-time all-conference selection, conference player of the year and all-state selection. He was the Skagit Valley Herald Player of the Year in 2019.
