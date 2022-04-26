Art Phinney, a 1978 Burlington-Edison High School grad who headed successful softball programs at Skagit Valley College and Western Washington University, will be inducted into Western’s Athletics Hall of Fame on May 21, according to a news release from the school’s sports information department.
Phinney coached Western from 1995 to 2001, compiling a record of 186-110-1, including the school’s first national team championship in 1998. Western won 30 or more games in each of his last four years.
In 1998, the Vikings made a remarkable run to win the NAIA title after receiving the seventh and final at-large berth to nationals. Phinney was named NAIA National Coach of the Year.
Prior to Western, Phinney was the head coach at Skagit Valley from 1985 to 88, directing the Cardinals to a 74-40 record and three runner-up finishes at the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.
Phinney died of a heart attack on July 15, 2019.
Ferdinand at WSU
High jumper Taino Ferdinand is in his junior season as a member of the Washington State University track and field team.
In two of his most recent outings, the former Burlington-Edison standout placed 11th (6.4 feet) at the Hayward Premiere in Eugene, Oregon, on April 1, and was 22nd (6.3 feet at Bryan Clay Invitational on April 13-15 in Azusa, California.
Kamimura at WSU
Kelli Kamimura is in her 12th season as head coach of the Washington State women’s golf team, passing Walt Williams as the longest tenured coach in program history.
The Cougars placed 10th at the Pac-12 Championships on April 18-20.
Kamimura was a four-time state champion at Sedro-Woolley in 1995-98.
She played collegiately at the University of Washington, where she was a four-year letter winner, National Golf Coaches Association All-America second-team selection as a junior in 2001 and received honorable mention as a freshman in 1999.
She earned All-Pac-10 Conference recognition all four years, garnering first-team honors in both 1999 and 2001.
