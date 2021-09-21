Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
A former Anacortes High School swimming star has moved into a coaching role at one of the top college programs in the country.
Rebecca Westfall was named an assistant coach at North Carolina State University on Thursday, moving to the Raleigh university after two years on the University of Alabama staff.
"I have seen Rebecca grow in this profession for many years, and I have been extremely impressed. She understands the process of creating and maintaining an elite program while also cultivating relationships and nurturing culture," head coach Braden Holloway said in a release on the program's website.
The Wolfpack's women's program placed second in the country in March at the conclusion of its most recent season. That squad earned five national titles (two relays, three individual) — the first in program history apart from diving.
The men's program finished eighth among NCAA teams.
Westfall, known as Rebecca Sturdy when she starred at Anacortes, was a four-time state-title winner and the first Seahawk to win a state title.
She was the Washington State Swimmer of the Year in 2002 before embarking on a sterling career at Texas A&M University where she was an eight-time All-American.
Since graduation she has coached at several institutions including Adams State College, UNC Greenville, Pittsburgh and Alabama.
Garcia dominates in early-season race
Former Sedro-Woolley star Kristen Garcia turned in a stellar showing Sept. 10 at the Washington State University Cougar Classic.
Garcia won the women's 6-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 43.8 seconds ... the fastest of her career and sixth-fastest in Gonzaga University history.
The time put her more than 14 seconds ahead of the next-closest finisher and helped muscle Gonzaga to the team victory.
"Kristen again showed herself to be one of the best runners in the region," Gonzaga Head Coach Jake Stewart said in a statement on Gonzaga's website.
Garcia is a two-time Skagit Valley Herald Cross Country Runner of the Year and won the state Class 2A state title her senior year. She is the only Sedro-Woolley runner to win a state title.
She began her college career at Wisconsin before transferring to Gonzaga.
Garcia kicked off her junior year earlier this month with a third-place finish in the 6-kilometer race at the San Francisco Invitational, helping boost the Zags to a third-place finish in their season opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.