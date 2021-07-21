BURLINGTON — The Sedro-Woolley American Legion AA baseball team lost in its district tournament Tuesday, but still has a shot at the district title.
Lynden defeated Sedro-Woolley 14-3 in what was the teams' first matchup in the tournament at Burlington-Edison High School.
But because it was Sedro-Woolley's first loss, it will on Wednesday face the winner of the 3 p.m. Lynden-Blaine matchup in the 6 p.m. district championship game.
No matter the result, Sedro-Woolley knows a trip awaits. Assured one of the top two finishes, the team is guaranteed a berth in the upcoming state tournament in Spokane.
Sedro-Woolley had won three straight before running into Lynden.
Lynden center fielder Lane Heeringa went 3-for-4 with a double, and three other players — Duke Ohligschlager, Case Zweegman and Lincoln VanDiest — had two hits apiece. VanDiest scattered six hits and two walks on his way to the pitching win.
Sedro-Woolley leadoff hitter and left fielder Michael Stickles was 1-for-3 with a triple, and first baseman Carsten Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
Sedro-Woolley had beaten Stanwood, Mount Vernon and Kitsap before its matchup with top-seeded Lynden, which had stumbled against Kitsap in the second round of the eight-team tournament.
Sedro-Woolley is the only Skagit County team remaining in the tournament. Mount Vernon, Anacortes and Burlington were also among the competitors.
The state tournament is scheduled to run July 26-30 at Gonzaga Prep High School.
