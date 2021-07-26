SPOKANE — The Sedro-Woolley American Legion AA baseball team gave up one big inning Monday in its first state tournament game.
Couer d'Alene scored four runs in the fourth inning, then held on for a 4-3 win.
Sedro-Woolley scored two runs in the seventh to narrow the deficit.
The loss sends Sedro-Woolley, which earned its state tournament berth with a district tournament title, to a 10 a.m. game Tuesday.
Abe Bierl notched two RBI for Sedro-Woolley.
Tyrel Schut went 5 2/3 innings and threw 21 first-pitch strikes for Sedro-Woolley.
Sedro-Woolley won its district title last week, capping the tournament with a win against Lynden, which is also at the state tournament at Gonzaga Prep High School.
