BURLINGTON — The Sedro-Woolley American Legion AA baseball team is headed to its state tournament as district champion.
Abe Bierl scattered five hits in 6 1/3 innings Thursday as Sedro-Woolley toppled Lynden 7-3 at Burlington-Edison High School for the district tournament title.
Bierl allowed two earned runs.
The victory capped a 4-1 run through the tournament for Sedro-Woolley, which had to finish in the top two to advance to the state tournament in Spokane.
The victory Thursday allowed Sedro-Woolley to avenge its only tournament loss, which came Tuesday at the hands of Lynden.
Bierl's stellar performance wasn't limited to the mound. At the plate, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk. He was named the championship game's MVP.
Carsten Reynolds, Baker Sparks and Gibby Griffin were each 2-for-4 for Sedro-Woolley. Leadoff hitter Michael Stickles was 3-for-5.
Reynolds was named Tournament MVP. Lynden pitcher Lane Simonsen was named Tournament MVP among pitchers.
Lynden defeated Blaine 2-0 earlier Thursday to reach the title game.
Both Sedro-Woolley and Lynden qualify for the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin Monday at Gonzaga Prep High School.
They were the top two placers from the eight-team district tournament, which also include Anacortes, Burlington and Mount Vernon.
