SPOKANE — The Sedro-Woolley American Legion AA baseball team suffered its second consecutive close loss Tuesday at its state tournament — a loss that wrapped up the team's season.
After a 4-3 loss Monday, Sedro-Woolley lost to the Kennewick Phantoms in the tournament's consolation bracket Tuesday, 7-5.
Carsten Reynolds had two hits for Sedro-Woolley. Reynolds also pitched and struck out four batters in 3 2/3 innings. Jakai Jordan also had two hits.
"We made it, we got to participate in it and next year we'll do better," said Rob Davie, who had to step aside as the team's coach this season for medical reasons but continued to advise and follow the team. "It was a great summer and they got a lot better."
American Legion A State Tournament
SPOKANE — The Sedro-Woolley American Legion A team opened its stint in its state tournament with a close victory Monday over an opponent from Sandpoint.
Sedro-Woolley won 4-3 and advanced to a Tuesday night matchup with Rathdum. The results of that matchup were not available at press time.
On Monday, Austin Cookson had three RBI for Sedro-Woolley, which had won its district championship the previous week to advance to its state tournament.
