SPOKANE — The Sedro-Woolley American Legion A baseball team suffered its first loss in its state tournament late Tuesday, falling to Rathdrum 14-8.
The loss sent Sedro-Woolley to a matchup with Rogers late Wednesday. Results of that game were not available at press time.
Parker Wright had two hits for Sedro-Woolley in the game against Rathdrum, while Sherman Griffin drew two walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.