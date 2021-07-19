BURLINGTON — Sedro-Woolley scored in each of the first three innings Sunday on the way to beating Mount Vernon 11-5 in a winner's bracket game of the American Legion Baseball AA Area 1 Tournament.
Sedro-Woolley's win, coupled with a 5-1 first-round victory Saturday over Stanwood, puts the team in a 6 p.m. winner-to-state game Monday.
Against Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley scored four runs in the first three innings.
Mike Stickles went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Tyrell Schut was 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI, Abe Bierl was 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Landon Friedrichs was 1-for-3 with a two-run sixth-inning single.
Hunter Berrey picked up the pitching with, allowing five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Friedrichs pitched 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief.
Mount Vernon had six players with one hit apiece.
Mount Vernon, which beat Anacortes 7-6 on Saturday, moved into a loser-out game against Blaine at noon Monday.
Stanwood 3, Anacortes 2
Stanwood broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the ninth inning to eliminate Anacortes from the tournament.
Anacortes fell to Mount Vernon 7-6 on Saturday.
Against Stanwood, Anacortes third baseman Nick Bates went 3-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored.
Anacortes scored runs in the fourth and seventh innings.
Beckett Jarnigan, Lucca Dumas, Joey Fisher and Kanin Crews each had one hit for Anacortes. Jarnigan and Fisher drove in the team's two runs.
Stanwood moved into a loser's bracket game against Lynden at 3 p.m. Monday.
Blaine 6, Burlington 3
Blaine used a three-run fifth inning to overcome a one-run deficit and knock Burlington from the tournament.
Burlington lost to Lynden 5-0 on Saturday.
Burlington's four hits in the game came from the first two hitters in the lineup.
While Jakson Granger was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Levi Koopmans was 2-for-4.
Blaine moved into a loser-bracket game at 3 p.m. Monday against Mount Vernon.
