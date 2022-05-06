...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
A memorial and flag depository sit outside American Legion Post 91 on Thursday in Burlington. The building on Fairhaven Avenue will be replaced with affordable housing for veterans, low-income tenants, market-rate tenants and offices for the American Legion.
A memorial and flag depository sit outside American Legion Post 91 on Thursday in Burlington. The building on Fairhaven Avenue will be replaced with affordable housing for veterans, low-income tenants, market-rate tenants and offices for the American Legion.
BURLINGTON — American Legion Post 91 in Burlington is set to be replaced with affordable apartments for veterans and low-income renters in a partnership with Volunteers of America Western Washington.
Once complete — set tentatively for winter 2024 — the 42-unit complex will also house the post’s offices as well as services for veterans.
While the exact mix is still under discussion, only about 20% of the units will be reserved for veterans, said April Patterson, the post’s finance director. The rest will be open to low-income tenants and market-rate renters, she said.
“We know when people are around the same people, they can’t grow,” she said.
Veterans, she said, have a habit of turning inward, and don’t ask for help when they need it. Bringing others right to their doorstep will show them they are part of a community.
Brian Smith, chief operating officer of Volunteers of America Western Washington, said affordable housing for seniors is a huge need in the community.
Nationally, Volunteers of America is the largest housing provider for veterans, and it has significant experience offering mental health services, landlord-tenant education and help with community navigation, he said.
“Those are all things we could easily bring in house,” Smith said. “There’s no reason they can’t have holistic care right there in the building.”
At an estimated $15.1 million, this project will need significant grant funding to reach completion, he said.
Skagit County and the regional HOME Consortium recently awarded $347,000 toward the project. This funding shows the project has support locally, and the funding can be leveraged to secure larger state and federal assistance, Smith said.
“(That) award is what’s going to get this process started,” he said.
Patterson said she believes when the public hears about this project, it will want to pitch in.
“I believe if we get the word out, people will start to put their money where their mouth is,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.