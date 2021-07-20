The Sedro-Woolley American Legion AA baseball team continued to roll Monday, battling its way to a matchup with top-seeded Lynden today in the district tournament.
Sedro-Woolley beat Kitsap 7-5 for its third tournament win in a row after earlier victories over Stanwood and Mount Vernon.
Next up: today’s 6 p.m. matchup with top-seeded Lynden, which beat Stanwood 10-5 in the other winners-bracket game Monday.
The top two finishers from the district tournament at Burlington-Edison High School will advance to the state tournament at Gonzaga Prep High School in Spokane.
Sedro-Woolley starting pitcher Carsten Reynolds struck out six batters and yielded five hits in six innings of work on his way to the win Monday. He also had a stellar day at the plate with a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
Center fielder Abe Bierl added a 2-for-3 day with an RBI.
In other action Monday, Blaine beat Mount Vernon 6-3 to advance to a matchup with Kitsap at 3 p.m. today.
Mount Vernon leadoff batter Quinn Swanson was 2-for-4 on the day with two RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.