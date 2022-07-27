The television show “American Pickers” will make its way to Washington in October.
The show, which airs on the History channel, is a documentary series that follows skilled “pickers” as they search through personal antique collections.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-related illness. * WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. &&
The television show “American Pickers” will make its way to Washington in October.
The show, which airs on the History channel, is a documentary series that follows skilled “pickers” as they search through personal antique collections.
Traveling throughout the country, the hosts unearth unique items and their stories from the private collections of those who live in the communities the show visits.
“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” show producer Meredith Ball said.
Collectors of antiques of any kind who live in Washington are encouraged to contact the show if they’re interested in having their collection featured and the hosts search through it in October.
Those interested in having their personal antique collections examined can reach out to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com or by phone at 646-493-2184.
When reaching out, be sure to include a full name, city and state, contact information and a brief description of the collection.
Also, the hosts of the show only search through personal collections. They will not pick through stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.
“American Pickers” continues to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and will follow guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release from the show.
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.