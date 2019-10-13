Peder Moore just wanted to be a football player.
As it turned out, the Anacortes alumnus was more than just a football player — he was a really good football player.
So good in fact, he was a first-ballot inductee into the Azusa Pacific Athletic Hall of Fame, one of 10 in the 2019 class.
The induction ceremony is Oct. 26.
“Obviously, it’s something I had hoped for, but I am surprised and very grateful,” Moore said. “I played with so many really good guys. This is an honor.”
Moore attended Azusa Pacific University in California following an outstanding prep career as a football player and wrestler at Anacortes High School.
His first experience on the gridiron was a learning one.
“My very first play of my sophomore year, I went to the wrong sidelines,” he said. “My coaches were good about it. It was not big deal. Those were really good years.”
After high school, he took some classes at Skagit Valley College for two years while working several jobs and hitting the weight room.
“I basically spent two years just working out,” he said. “I loved the sport of football and I just really wanted to play in college. I knew I wanted to go to college and get my degree.”
Moore eventually wound up at NAIA-affiliated Azusa Pacific, where he had a standout career.
In his senior season in 2004, Moore was part of one of the finest defenses in Azusa Pacific history.
An undersized but extremely strong nose guard, Moore spearheaded a defense that surrendered 9.6 points a game and allowed only 14 touchdowns during an 11-3 season that ended in the NAIA semifinals.
For his effort and leadership, Moore was named to the NAIA All-American first team.
“I played at 240 pounds,” he said. “I was faster than the guys in front of me. And if guys were my size, I’d get past them with my strength.”
As part of a staunch defense, Moore and his fellow defenders collected 55 quarterback sacks (nearly four a game) in 2004. That defense also yielded a mere 1.8 yards a rush.
That single season was by no means the only highlight of Moore’s career. He appeared in 39 games over his four seasons, and started 35 including the final 33 in a row.
During his time on the field, he tallied 205 tackles — 48 of which went for losses — along with 12.5 sacks, an interception and four fumble recoveries.
In the three NAIA playoffs games of 2004, Moore led a defensive unit that surrendered just 17 points (5.7 per game), and shut out No. 4-ranked Northwestern Oklahoma State 16-0 and held the NAIA’s No. 1-ranked and undefeated Sioux Falls to just a field goal in a 24-3 win.
In the win against Northwestern Oklahoma State, Moore was named defensive player of the game after tallying seven tackles, including a sack, and returning a fumble for the game’s only touchdown while leading a defense that stymied a team that came in averaging 35 points and over 400 yards per game.
“I had a great career,” he said. “But that 2004 year was special.”
Moore is currently a vice principal at East Whittier Middle School in Whittier, California.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.