ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council voted unanimously Monday to adopt a $75.4 million city budget for 2021 and approved a plan to spend $147 million on capital improvement projects over five years.
The 2021 budget includes $50,000 to “explore an on-call, contract relationship with a professional social worker,” a Dec. 7 city budget presentation states.
At multiple meetings this fall, several dozen commented in support of adding an embedded social worker to the Anacortes Police Department to help officers respond to calls involving mental health issues, substance abuse, domestic violence and homelessness.
Also, the city plans to fill three open police officer positions to fully staff the department.
City Finance Director Steve Hoglund said Dec. 7 the $50,000 the city has budgeted for contracting with a social worker will come from savings in staff costs due to temporarily vacant officer positions.
“While the social worker contract position we have found some money for is a useful start, it’s not going to be the end-all of that need,” Council member Ryan Walters said Dec. 7.
The budget directs the City Council Housing Affordability & Community Services Committee to coordinate with existing social service providers, city staff and the public to identify the needs of residents experiencing mental health, emotional or financial crises, and create a plan to address them.
The budget includes $1.85 million for pavement overlay projects next year, the full amount the city has said it needs to spend each year to maintain current pavement conditions. That’s an increase of about $800,000 from what was originally budgeted for overlay, and will be funded by the city’s real estate excise tax.
Hoglund said Dec. 7 the 2021 budget reflects a shrinking economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to economic challenges, the city has eliminated a number of positions — which were open through attrition — and is leaving other positions unfilled next year.
Hoglund said the city is eliminating five positions in the museum, library and parks departments equivalent to about 3.5 full-time employees.
Another eight positions will be left vacant, including the senior activity center administrator, and library, parks and public works staff equivalent to 6.75 full-time employees, he said.
The city’s hiring freeze adopted at the start of the pandemic remains in effect through December 2021.
“I believe this a budget that works,” Hoglund said on Dec. 7. “It doesn’t have everything we’d like to see, or I’d like to see, but it does work in the environment we’re in.”
The city is planning about $12.2 million in work through 2024 to continue its Access Anacortes Fiber Internet project, according to the Capital Facilities Plan passed by the City Council.
In 2022 and 2023, the city plans to expand its fiber network to the western part of the city, and in 2024, potentially expand outside city limits.
Other projects in the city’s 2021-2025 capital facilities plan include $41.8 million for upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant; $16.1 million for parks; and $37.5 million for transportation, including annual pavement maintenance, sidewalk and trip hazard improvements, and a plan to improve pedestrian safety and bicycle access on Commercial Avenue at 12th Street.
