ANACORTES — A Feb. 11 special election ballot measure asks Anacortes voters to raise the sales tax in the city to fund the construction of three affordable housing projects.
The one-tenth of 1% sales tax increase — and a corresponding sales tax credit from the state — would generate $653,934 a year for affordable housing.
The money would fund the Anacortes Family Center’s proposed 20-unit building that will include child care; the Anacortes Housing Authority’s renovation of the Olson building that will include 15 to 20 apartments and retail space on the ground floor; and the housing authority’s five-unit townhouse project.
Over 20 years, the measure would raise an estimated $13 million for affordable housing.
The new units would be affordable to those making 60% or less of median family income for Anacortes. For a family of four in Anacortes, that would be an income of about $47,000, said Susan Rooks, Anacortes Housing Authority board member.
That family could afford to pay a maximum of about $1,175 in monthly housing costs, she said. The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development defines “affordable” as spending no more than 30% of income on housing.
The city of Anacortes found that a third of Anacortes households spend more than 30% on housing, meaning they struggle to afford necessities such as food, clothing and transportation, according to the city’s 2017 Affordable Housing Strategic Plan.
The city reported it would need 971 new affordable units to meet what is projected to be the need in 2036.
“We have people that work in our service industry here, at our hospital, and they can’t afford to live here,” said Brian Clark, executive director of the Anacortes Housing Authority.
Clark said the shortage of units creates a backlog of those seeking housing assistance. The housing authority reports a waiting list of nearly 200.
“The projects we are trying to create today, when people say workforce housing, are for folks with a higher income but not enough to reach the market,” he said. “That would include a lot of our workforce. The jump from heavily subsidized affordable housing to the market is so great that you get a funnel, and those in heavily subsidized affordable housing don’t leave.”
He said with the tax revenue, the housing authority will spend less of its money on construction for both projects and will be able to rent the units at a lower rate. After that, the buildings would be self-sustaining with no ongoing subsidies, he said.
He also sees an economic benefit.
“We want our service workers, hospital workers, our (certified nursing assistants), our tax preparers and clothing store employees to be able to live in our community, and not leave and spend any dollar they make outside the community,” he said.
The tax revenue would fully fund the proposed five two-bedroom townhouses, and construction could start immediately, he said.
The housing authority estimates it could cost up to $4 million to renovate the aging Olson building and build up to 20 affordable units. Clark said the tax dollars would fund a portion of that cost and make the project more competitive for grant funding.
Nick Rennis, co-owner of The Business record shop, one of the building’s ground floor retail tenants, said he supports the sales tax increase.
“I think it’s our best chance at preserving the (Olson) building,” he said. “(It would help) get diverse housing that is needed and maintain vibrant retail.”
Dustin Johnson, executive director of the Anacortes Family Center, said the sales tax revenue would fund a majority of its proposed 20-unit complex at 26th Street and Commercial Avenue.
He said the on-site child care would fill a dire need in Anacortes.
“It is the No. 1 impediment to employment and No. 1 impediment to moms needing to go back to work but not being able to,” he said.
If voters pass the ballot measure, the sales tax increase would go into effect in July. The money would be available starting in September, said Steve Hoglund, the city’s finance director.
Three volunteered to write a ballot argument in favor of the measure, and none wrote a ballot argument against, according to the Skagit County Elections Department.
After living in both the Anacortes Family Center’s emergency shelter and transitional housing, Jacques Lalonde now rents a unit in the center’s new affordable Launch Apartments and is the building’s residential manager.
“It’s a great benefit to have a healthy, strong place for me and my son that is affordable,” he said. “I’m able to get back into college now and am working on the weekends. I might be able to have a better résumé to get a better job.”
