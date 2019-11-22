ANACORTES — The wooden boat sitting outside Emerald Marine Carpentry on Wednesday looked like just another old boat.
But like many of the classic wooden boats that arrive at the boat repair and restoration shop, this one has a story.
The boat, called a rum runner, smuggled booze in 1932 to Catalina Island, California, during Prohibition, said Emerald Marine Carpentry owner and shipwright Andy Stewart.
The shop remodeled the boat, which is no longer seaworthy, for a Whidbey Island customer to use as a tiny home on land.
Stewart, who opened the business in 2005 and who has been a shipwright since 1984, said there’s an allure to wooden boats.
“People want to see them survive and have a connection to them,” he said.
Other boats the shop sees are still seaworthy, like the 1933 Danish spitzgatter, a wooden sailboat Stewart describes as a “tough sea boat.”
He said some of the advantages of wooden boats compared to those made of other materials is that they are easier to repair and ride better through the water.
“All around the world, traditional wooden boats continue to hold their own,” Stewart said.
But with no market to build new wooden boats, there are increasingly fewer on the water, he said.
While technology advances, Emerald Marine Carpentry uses techniques of the past — a lot of hand tools — for its work.
“It’s mostly handwork and there’s no computer assistance,” Stewart said. “We use modern materials but we use technology from no later than the 1950s.”
Stewart said one challenge is finding the right wood and other items used in traditional boatbuilding, such as bronze screws. He said he is always on the lookout for air-dried wood, which holds its cellular structure in the water better than kiln-dried wood.
The shop also makes wooden parts for boatyards that may not have a carpenter on staff, he said.
Emerald Marine Carpentry employs 10. Stewart said employees learn the entire trade, instead of specializing in one skill.
“The ability to take young craftsmen and teach them a trade makes us different,” he said. “People here have a lot of different skills we use on a daily basis — repairing old machinery and having a sense of engineering and design.”
The shop has hired graduates from local marine trades programs, such as Skagit Valley College’s Marine Maintenance Technology program.
Stewart said he was worried 15 years ago about going out of business out of fear there weren’t enough young people going into marine trades, but there is renewed interest now.
He said those who work with wooden boats accumulate a lot of knowledge.
“I can look at a boat and know which designer made it,” he said. “It’s just innate now.”
