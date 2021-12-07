ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council is looking at raising the mayor’s salary.
Should the City Council approve the pay increase, the mayor in 2022 would earn $124,000 with annual cost-of-living adjustments, according to a proposal presented Monday to the City Council.
The proposal would also eliminate the current eight-step salary range for the position.
If the proposal is not adopted, the salary range for the mayor in 2022 would be between $101,752 and $122,660, City Administrative Services Director Emily Schuh said.
Mayor-elect Matt Miller would start out at the first tier of that pay scale.
Schuh said the city of Anacortes is the only city in the state with a tiered salary range for a mayor. She said eliminating the tiered system will bring the wages in line with the demands of the position.
She said the hope is that the change will “attract people who will run for office who are not dependent on financial means to be able to run for the position.”
Council member Ryan Walters said with a tiered scale, the gap between what an incumbent mayor and a challenger could earn could be a disincentive to run for office.
Outgoing Mayor Laurie Gere said she is supportive of the change.
“It’s a very full-time position, so I really feel strongly that this wage increase is fair, and fits the level of complexity and responsibility (of the job),” Gere said.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said the proposed 2022 salary for the Anacortes mayor is on par with pay for similar leadership positions in the community.
Council members stated Monday that before voting on the proposal they want more information on salaries for mayors in cities of similar size.
Schuh said the city had completed an outside review of mayor salaries in comparable cities and would present that information at a future meeting.
While council members voiced support for raising the mayor’s salary, they did not propose increasing their own pay.
Cleland-McGrath said Anacortes City Council members “are compensated at the highest amount compared to any other city of our size.”
“We make enough,” she said. “We didn’t feel like that was a priority to increase that compensation.”
