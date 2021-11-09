ANACORTES — Members of the public asked the Anacortes City Council on Monday for details on the city’s proposed 2022 budget and how the city plans to pay for key projects.
Mayor Laurie Gere extended Monday’s public hearing on the budget and capital facilities plan to allow more time for comment. The public can continue to comment in person or online at meetings in coming weeks.
The city has proposed a $108.8 million budget for 2022, an increase in spending of roughly $33 million or 44% compared to the $75 million budget in 2021.
In an email, Gere said the budget is close to what it was in 2021, with the exception of new spending for capital projects and an additional $3 million for equipment replacement.
The largest increase in spending is $19.5 million for a new sewer outfall. The project aims to increase capacity for the Wastewater Treatment Plant and eliminate sewer overflows during storms.
The city also plans to spend $9.3 million in 2022 to expand the city’s fiber-optic internet network east of A Avenue and in the Guemes View neighborhood. The total amount includes a $2.25 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Also in the budget is $1.5 million for an aerial ladder truck to rescue fire victims in multistory buildings.
The city is projecting total revenues of $96.6 million in 2022.
In public comment Monday, John Wilkinson said he was concerned about the large increase in spending and lack of clarity on revenue sources. He questioned how rising inflation and supply chain issues might impact the city’s budget.
“My major concern is that the cost of these major projects could spiral out of control in the current environment, but it isn’t clear where the revenue sources are going to come from,” he said.
In a phone call Tuesday, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said the city plans to balance the budget with cash reserves, including funds previously raised through a bond issue to pay for utility projects.
There are also questions on how much the city will receive from a FEMA grant to pay for the outfall project. Hoglund said the city has been approved for the grant, but the final amount has not been determined. He said the grant could potentially pay for the entire $19.5 million project.
Several commenters raised questions about the city’s annual 1% property tax increase, which is expected to generate an additional $54,000 in 2022. The council has not yet passed the increase.
Jeff Graf asked why the city needs the extra $54,000 with a proposed budget of $108 million and projected revenues of $96 million.
“Perhaps you could see to it to find some savings there to make Anacortes a bit more affordable,” he said.
Council member Ryan Walters said because of rising inflation, the amount of property tax revenue in “real dollars” is expected to decrease in 2022. He said the city needs the money to catch up with projects that have been delayed, such as pavement maintenance.
He asked staff to return with more big-picture information on the budget, such as sales tax revenue projections for next year.
Council member Matt Miller said he has asked the city’s fire chief to talk about the need for the new ladder truck at a future meeting.
Budget documents can be viewed online at anacorteswa.gov/827/Budget
