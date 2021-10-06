Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
ANACORTES — The city of Anacortes kicked off its annual budget process Monday with Mayor Laurie Gere sharing with the City Council information about the 2022 budget.
Gere said the 2022 budget will help Anacortes deal with the ramifications of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed our way of life and how we do business,” she said.
The budget represents the city’s dedication to fiscal responsibility, as well as its priorities of public safety, infrastructure and community programs, Gere said.
She talked about her dedication over her eight years in office to keeping a cash reserve fund, which is now at $5.1 million and can be used if needed.
Gere also talked about putting new systems in place to make the budget process more transparent and accessible to city residents.
As Gere went through the different departments, she highlighted expenses that will come up in the new year, as well as what’s happening now.
The police will soon be wearing body cameras, as per state law, and that department may require additional records staff to keep up with demand. Police officers will receive training to help them work with the most vulnerable community members.
The fire department is working on education and equipment upgrades (such as replacing its 25-year-old ladder truck), as well as adding a community paramedic, for which the city is supplying $65,000 in partnership with Island Hospital.
The Anacortes Museum Foundation is working on an antique engine display for Fire Station 1, which is set to open in 2024.
The Anacortes fiber optic program continues to expand and will keep doing so in 2022, bringing high-speed internet to more homes and businesses and filling in gaps in service, Gere said.
The budget shows a “continued commitment to this endeavor, which is an important investment in our community’s long-term future,” she said.
After Gere’s budget message, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund went through the first portion of the Capital Facilities Plan for 2022-2027. Monday’s presentation focused on the Public Works Department.
Additional meetings will go over the budget in more detail as the City Council looks at upcoming capital projects in other departments.
