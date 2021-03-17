ANACORTES — Anacortes City Council members Matt Miller and Ryan Walters have announced they will run for mayor of Anacortes this year.
Mayor Laurie Gere said last month she would not seek a third term.
Both candidates have filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission (PDC), though the state's official candidate filing week does not begin until May 17.
Walters was the first to file with the PDC on Feb. 18.
He was first elected to the City Council in 2011. He has supported the city's fiber-optic internet utility, a rewrite of the city's land-use plan, long-term planning for capital facilities financing, and a ballot measure to support affordable housing projects, according to a news release on his website.
According to the release, his priorities include supporting economic and community recovery after the pandemic; refining the city's zoning code to protect neighborhoods, environment and small-town character, and supporting a variety of housing types; rebuilding deteriorating streets and sidewalks; improving efficiency throughout city departments; and reducing the cost of city utilities for residents.
Walters is the planning director for the Samish Indian Nation. He was previously deputy prosecuting attorney for Skagit County from 2007 until 2016, then served as assistant director of Skagit County Planning and Development Services.
"Mayor Gere built us a strong foundation that can be a launchpad for channeling new energy and taking advantage of new opportunities,” Walters said in a news release.
Miller filed with the PDC on Monday.
A retired U.S. Navy commander and an Anacortes small business owner, Miller was first elected to the council in 2013. His second term expires at year's end.
In a news release, Miller stated that the next mayor will have many issues to work on, including planning for growth in housing and jobs, maintaining streets and other infrastructure, and addressing increasing demand for public safety services.
Miller served as mayor pro tem on the council and on the public safety, traffic safety, fiber, lodging tax and personnel committees. In addition, he has served on the Skagit County EMS Task Force, Law & Justice Council and Regional Fire Authority, the news release states.
"I believe my collaborative work on the Council has made the City better and I will continue to bring the kind of seasoned decision making ability our community needs," Miller said in the news release.
