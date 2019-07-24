ANACORTES — Options for denser development and smaller housing units are among the changes in an overhaul of city development regulations passed unanimously Monday night by the Anacortes City Council.
The code updates and zoning changes are tools to implement the 2016 Anacortes Comprehensive Plan update, a long-range planning guide for the city.
The process from comp plan to code has taken about five years. Mayor Laurie Gere congratulated city staff, council members and the community on their work. A round of applause followed the vote.
“We took on an incredible job,” Gere said. “We said ‘Let’s lay out what we want this community to look like 20 years and beyond.’”
One of the comp plan goals — encouragement of smaller housing units — is reflected in the rezone of a residential area east of Anacopper Mine road. The new code allows duplexes without a conditional use permit, smaller minimum lot size (6,500 square feet), and an increase from four to six units.
The new code also removes density limits in the area from 10th to 29th streets from M Avenue to west of Commercial Avenue. Minimum lot sizes and density caps were adjusted in other areas, as well.
A new concept called cottage housing, a cluster of four to 12 single-family homes around a common space, will be allowed in all residential zones.
Rules for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) were also changed to allow more flexibility. An ADU is a small, separate dwelling on the same lot as a single-family home, and property owners had been required to occupy one of the residences year-round.
Under the new code, owners will be required to live on-site at least six months of the year, and the city Planning Department may waive the requirements up to three years due to dislocation, military deployment, sabbatical leave, education or illness.
Planning Manager Libby Grage said in an email she has heard from multiple property owners interested in taking advantage of the new ADU rules.
The code also takes steps to encourage multifamily development, which has been scarce in Anacortes. In the Central Business District, maximum building heights were raised from 50 to 65 feet, allowing developers an extra floor.
In other areas, developers can build up to 50 feet if they include small or affordable units. Developments will qualify for a fifth floor if at least 25% of total units are under 600 square feet, or if a percentage of units are affordable.
In a 40-unit building, two units would need to be affordable to gain the height bonus, according to an example in the new code.
To qualify as affordable, a rental unit must be affordable to a person making 50% of median income, which is $38,000 for a family of four, according to 2019 data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Dustin Johnson, executive director at the Anacortes Family Center, told the Skagit Valley Herald that density and height bonuses will help projects make financial sense because developers now have the option to add more units.
He said the family center’s 20-unit affordable apartment complex under construction was able to move forward with the help of a zoning change that removed the density cap.
In a written public comment from June, Tor Fleming, a candidate for a seat on the City Council, said he believes Anacortes should do more to require affordability, instead of relying on incentives. He noted that even if developers build smaller units, they may be luxury and pricey.
Community developer Brian Gentry of Landed Gentry told the Skagit Valley Herald he wasn’t sure how the new code would impact development, but that it removes uncertainty.
“It’s great just to get it done so we have something to work with,” he said. “Because it has been up in the air for three years.”
The code update also rezoned 28 acres of waterfront east of Q Avenue owned by Merlino Jones Brothers (MJB) Properties to allow development of the long-vacant property.
MJB is proposing a hotel, events center, offices, restaurants, apartments and more on the site, according to a preliminary plan.
Council members Matt Miller and Ryan Walters stressed that there will be more changes needed as proposed developments come forward.
The code updates are set to go into effect Aug. 5.
