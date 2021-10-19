The Anacortes Community Forest Lands trails reopened early Tuesday afternoon after three wolves that escaped their enclosure at a neighboring wildlife refuge were captured.
The city of Anacortes closed the trails on Tuesday morning after the three wolves escaped from the wildlife refuge Predators of the Heart.
Anacortes Police Chief Dave Floyd said no people were hurt while the wolves were on the loose.
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office, which has jurisdiction over the wildlife refuge property, alerted the city to the wolves' escape.
Floyd said the city closed the trails as a precaution until the wolves were contained.
No further information was immediately available on Tuesday afternoon about the wolves' escape and capture.
Predators of the Heart did not immediately respond to request for comment on Tuesday.
The wildlife refuge is adjacent to the Cranberry Lake area of the forest lands.
This is not the first incident involving wolves from Predators of the Heart.
In September 2017, a wolf got off its leash and killed the dog of a hiker who had mistakenly walked onto wildlife refuge property, the Anacortes American reported in 2018.
A wolf also escaped its enclosure in 2012 and was captured by Animal Control in the forest lands.
Predators of the Heart, a registered nonprofit, houses exotic animals including wolves, cougars, bobcats, birds of prey and other species, and aims to educate the public about wildlife, according to its website.
The nonprofit offers a popular Airbnb experience that invites guests to meet its "wolf ambassadors" and other animals.
Skagit County previously filed a lawsuit against Predators of the Heart for failing to comply with a 2014 ordinance regulating potentially dangerous animals. The county later dropped the lawsuit, after finding a state exemption that permits the exhibition of potentially dangerous wild animals at state fairs.
