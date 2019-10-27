ANACORTES — The city of Anacortes is talking to a buyer in California who is interested in purchasing the Tommy Thompson train, a narrow-gauge steam train that ran in downtown Anacortes from 1979-99.
The custom-built train was taken out of commission in 1999 after builder and engineer Tommy Thompson died. In 2000, the train’s steam engine and three cars were moved into storage at the Georgetown Steam Plant in Seattle.
In 2012, the Thompson family donated the train to the city, with the intent to feature it as a static exhibit, Anacortes Museum Director Bret Lunsford said in an email.
He said plans to create an exhibit were paused to allow Anacortes Railway, a nonprofit that formed in 2015, to restore and operate the train downtown again. In March, the group announced on its Facebook page it was no longer pursuing operation of the train “due to many factors.”
The train is currently stored in the Anacortes Railway train shed outside the Depot Arts Center.
Lunsford said the idea to sell the train first came up in July, when city staff received an email from Bret Iwan of California.
“Mr. Iwan stated, I am currently developing a venue, which centers around an operational railroad,” Lunsford said in an email. “If the City would ever consider putting the locomotive, rolling stock, or leftover rails up for sale, please know I would be a motivated and interested buyer.”
Lunsford said city staff then contacted the Thompson family, who stated they were interested in the project and using proceeds from the sale to support the museum and memorialize the legacy of Tommy Thompson.
On Monday, members of the Iwan family met separately with the Thompson family, the mayor and city staff, and a small group of residents to discuss the idea, Lunsford said.
“The city has not requested proposals for the train to operate or to leave Anacortes, yet the city has received a few inquiries and proposals about this in the past year,” Lunsford said. “My goal is to be respectful and professional in response to the inspiration that the Thomas G. Thompson, Jr. Train generates in people. Of course, the primary commitment is the agreement with the Thompson family.”
Anacortes resident and Museum Foundation board member Tom Thompson (no relation to Tommy Thompson), who played a key role in bringing the train back to Anacortes, attended Monday’s meeting. He said he believed the train should stay in Anacortes, either as a static exhibit or operational train.
“I think it’s the best artifact the city of Anacortes owns,” he said.
Thompson said the Anacortes Railway group got the train’s steam engine certified by the state Department of Labor of Industries in 2015, and fired it up and ran it down a 50-yard stretch of track next to the W.T. Preston.
The nonprofit proposed a route for the train through both city and Port of Anacortes property from about Fourth Street and R Avenue to 11th Street and Q Avenue, the Skagit Valley Herald reported in 2016.
Lunsford said city staff had drafted an agreement to allow the group to operate the train, but the nonprofit announced its dissolution before signing the agreement.
“It took Tommy himself from 1961 until the mid-1980s to realize an established operational train in Anacortes,” Lunsford said in an email. “Creating what Tommy did was a complicated and ambitious task at that time, and doing so today would likely be even more so.”
Lunsford said he understood when the nonprofit dissolved that it had wanted to pursue options to operate the train elsewhere.
Anacortes resident Brooks Middleton, who helped form Anacortes Railway, said the project encountered too many hurdles.
“It sure would be great if the train could find a home where there was an entity that operated it publicly and maintained it properly,” he said in an email. “Especially if that home was nearby.”
Lunsford said the city is working out purchase details with the Iwan family and expects to present a purchase proposal to the Anacortes City Council at an upcoming meeting. He encourages community members to watch meeting agendas for the chance to comment.
Tom Thompson said he doesn’t want the train to leave town without the community knowing about it.
“It’s one of the best things we have in Anacortes,” he said. “It helps supports Tommy’s history and his legacy in town. These guys that are looking at it are well-meaning and nice people, but they don’t really have a place to run it.”
He said Tommy Thompson had originally planned to run the train from downtown to the Washington State Ferries terminal. In the 1990s, Tommy Thompson proposed running the train to March Point using an unused railbed and trestle over Fidalgo Bay, according to the Anacortes Museum.
Tom Thompson said when the train was up and running, it was a popular attraction.
“It was awesome when it ran here,” he said. “People loved it.”
Lunsford said there are plans to upgrade the train shed, such as to install electricity, that would allow the public to view the train on display.
