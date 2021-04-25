At the end of an unusual season, the Anacortes girls' cross-country team earned a unique honor.
Jessica Frydenlund posted the fastest time in the state and the Seahawks won the Washington State Coaches' Association virtual state meet.
It wasn't the usual Washington Interscholastic Activities Association-sanctioned state meet and the competition was limited to participating teams, but Seahawks coach Brad Templeton said he was pleased with how his team was rewarded for a year of hard work.
"The kids were troupers all winter long. There were some ugly days out there in the winter but the kids showed up and got work in," he said.
Frydenlund finished a 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 25 seconds. It was tops among the 110 participating runners from schools ranging from Aberdeen to Ellensburg.
Anacortes scored 38 team points to best the field of 14 scoring teams. Anacortes freshman Carolyn Chambers placed eighth overall (19:55) and teammates Abigail Goodwin (20:00), Casey Lemrick (20:02) and Lily Carter (20:12) sewed up the 10th through 12th spots.
Burlington-Edison runner Sage Mailhiot placed 14th (20:37).
Two more local runners placed in the Top 20: Burlington-Edison's Mila Hoagland (17th, 20:50) and Anacortes' Caitlin Brar (18th, 20:53).
Anacortes placed second in the boys' meet behind overall winner Sehome, which had two of the top three runners.
Two Skagit County runners placed in the Top 20: Anacortes senior Alek Miller, who placed 15th (16:32) and teammate Ryan Horr, who placed 17th (16:45).
Sehome had 49 points to the Seahawks' 97. Steilacoom's Ryan Dagan recorded the top time of 15:08.
All times were recorded separately on flat tracks to give runners similar conditions, and results were compiled on athletic.net.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's cross-country competitions were restricted to two teams at a time. No WIAA-sanctioned postseason events were held.
