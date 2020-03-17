City Hall

A visitor to Anacortes City Hall reads Monday that the building is closed to the public until further notice to minimize risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

The Anacortes City Council ratified Mayor Laurie Gere’s Proclamation of Emergency on Monday.

The proclamation closes City Hall to the public, restricts public attendance at city meetings, encourages council members to attend council meetings by phone, establishes a hiring freeze and suspends the city’s ban on plastic retail shopping bags.

“These are unprecedented times, and we are all in this together,” Gere said. “As we navigate the COVID-19 disease, public health is the most important issue at hand, and at the city we are following all Public Health recommendations and the governor’s mandates.”

The city of Burlington announced Tuesday it was closing City Hall on Wednesday.

In a news release, the city also said it was staggering staff work hours and practicing social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

When possible, public business can be conducted by phone or via the city website, according to the release.

“While it is disappointing to cancel community programs and close offices to the public at this time, we know it is the most responsible path forward for the health and well-being of our citizens, our staff and the amazing community we live in,” Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said in the release.

Also, La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes signed a declaration of public emergency Tuesday.

