ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council on Tuesday night approved an emergency resolution to replace the roof at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center.
The Anacortes Public Works Department requested the resolution after it found the roof had "deteriorated due to age and is currently leaking water in multiple places throughout the building ... and to prevent further damage to the building and protect the vulnerable population served by the Anacortes Senior Center from falls and mold exposure," a city staff report states.
The City Council rejected bids to replace the roof last spring because each exceeded the $150,000 budget, two more contractors defaulted on contracts last summer, and another bid was rejected last fall.
City Finance Director Steve Hoglund said previously an option in paying for the roof is to defer work on a lower-priority project.
The emergency resolution allows the city to bypass the state's competitive bidding requirements for public works projects.
It is unclear when roof replacement will begin. Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer was not available for comment Thursday.
