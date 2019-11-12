ANACORTES — At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the Port of Anacortes’ Transit Shed was filled with the sounds of big band-era music and the glow of a giant American flag draped from the ceiling as it caught the fall sunlight.
In the audience, men and women — some in uniform — took their seats for the port’s annual Veterans Day celebration.
“Today a nation acknowledges its profound debt of gratitude to the patriots who have kept it whole,” said Town Crier Richard Riddell. “We honor the sacrifice of the few for the many.”
About 6% of the nation’s population — about 21 million people — are veterans, said Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra, a Navy veteran.
“They sacrificed, and continue to sacrifice, to keep us safe and free,” Worra said.
The theme of this year’s celebration was women in the military, with most of the day’s speakers being women who served or are currently serving in the military, Worra said.
During his first deployment in 1993, Worra said, his ship had no women serving onboard.
A year later, during Worra’s second deployment, the ship had three female officers, he said.
“Diversity strengthens an organization,” Worra said.
According to numbers from the Department of Defense, women now make up about 20% of the Air Force, 19% of the Navy; 15% of the Army and 9% of the Marine Corps, Worra said.
About 10% of veterans are women, he said, the fastest growing demographic among veterans.
“American women have been serving in the U.S. military for hundreds of years,” said Capt. Erin Osborne, commander of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island’s Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 10. “Women have been part of the war efforts since the Revolutionary War, but in the early days of our nation they had to cloak themselves in disguise to serve alongside men.”
Osborne recounted the history of women in the military, highlighting what are thought to be the first women in each branch, including Deborah Sampson, an indentured servant who disguised herself as a man to serve alongside Gen. George Washington in his Continental Army during the Revolutionary War in 1781.
Sampson suffered multiple injuries, and was later honorably discharged by Washington.
In 1917, on the eve of the United States’ involvement in World War I, the Navy began allowing women to enlist in the reserves, Osborne said.
Loretta Perfectus Walsh was the first woman to officially enlist in the military, Osborne said.
“I wanted to salute those who fought the battles, fought alongside our brothers, did all we could, made a name for ourselves, beat out those naysayers,” said retired Army Master Sgt. Theresa Williams, who served for 23 years. “You dared to be different. You dared to stand tall and vigilant and persevere. You dared to be that woman.”
The annual celebration was started about a decade ago by former Port of Anacortes Executive Director Bob Hyde, Worra said.
Hyde said he started the port’s celebration after having previously attended a Veterans Day event in the city’s Causland Park. For that event, he said, two people showed up.
He thought more should be done to honor veterans, he said, and the celebration has been growing and getting better ever since.
“We need to celebrate those veterans and thank them for what they did,” Hyde said. “And remember that freedom isn’t free.”
