Anacortes Family Center opens 20 affordable apartments

ANACORTES — Twenty families will have an affordable place to call home, with the opening of the Anacortes Family Center’s new affordable housing complex.
Tenants have already been selected and will move in by Dec. 1, said Executive Director Dustin Johnson at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the 20-unit apartment building.
The units are affordable to a family earning 50% or less of the area’s average income — about $33,000 for a family of four, he said.
With skyrocketing rent and a near-zero rental vacancy rate, families on the margin are the first to feel the effects, he said.
“We could actually fill it again tomorrow if we had another 20 units,” he said. “The need is abundant.”
In a speech, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere thanked the Anacortes Family Center, saying 42 kids in the city will have a safe place to stay.
“Today is a celebration in Anacortes, and we are grateful,” she said.
The complex has a space dedicated to the nonprofit’s lifeskills program and has two study rooms. Johnson said tutors will be brought in to help students living in the complex.
He said the project was almost entirely privately funded. Two families each donated $1 million, Skagit County contributed $200,000, and Anacortes gave about $30,000.
Half the units come pre-furnished, with donations from local businesses.
