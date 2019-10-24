ANACORTES — Anacortes is considering banning single-use plastic bags at grocery and retail stores, something at least 25 other jurisdictions throughout the state have done.
An ordinance presented Monday night to the Anacortes City Council proposed a ban on single-use plastic bags used for transport or carry-away purchases at grocery or retail stores larger than 10,000 square feet.
About a dozen people gave public comments in support of a ban, and two stated they opposed a ban.
Wayne Huseby said stores hand out 13,000 plastic bags a day in Anacortes, and that many wind up in bodies of water and pose a threat to marine life.
“Plastic bags don’t biodegrade, and they break down into smaller particles called microplastics,” he said.
Microplastics accumulate in animals consumed by humans, he said.
The proposed ordinance would not require stores to charge a five- or 10-cent fee for paper bags, making it different than ordinances other jurisdictions have adopted and a statewide ban considered by the Legislature this year.
Several of those who commented said they would be in favor of a fee for paper bags to motivate shoppers to use reusable bags.
“While (paper bags) are compostable, there is a huge fossil fuel input in their creation, which is something we are trying to avoid,” said Grace Hill, Anacortes High School senior and president of the school’s Green Club. She said she collected 178 signatures of Anacortes high school and middle school students who support a ban.
Under the ordinance, stores would have to charge at least $1 for any reusable carry-out bag.
Doug Thurber said he opposed a ban. He said a ban doesn’t make sense because many other types of single-use bags, such as for pet food and produce, are still allowed.
Councilman Ryan Walters said the city will draft a second ordinance that includes a fee on paper bags and removes the square footage requirement.
The City Council is set to next discuss the issue at its Nov. 4 meeting.
La Conner banned single-use plastic bags last year.
