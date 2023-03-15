Anacortes looking into upgrading Tommy Thompson Trail trestle Skagit Publishing staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Mar 15, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Seventy-seven feet of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle burned in late August. Contractors replaced that section and the trail is back open. Skagit Publishing photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council accepted a $10,000 grant Monday to help pay for a feasibility study into the replacement of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle.The grant is from the state Department of Natural Resources.This study will look into replacing old creosote-soaked pilings and swapping out wood for metal, which could be better for the health of Fidalgo Bay, Anacortes Parks Director Jonn Lunsford said.The Ecology grant is just one portion of the funding for the study.Other funding will come from the Samish Indian Nation and Skagit County, each of which also received government funding for the study, Lunsford said.An interlocal agreement with Skagit County would mean another $58,000 for the study and an agreement with the Samish Indian Nation would bring in up to $150,000, Lunsford said.Those agreements will be presented at a later City Council meeting.This funding is just for a feasibility study, which will take a few years, Lunsford said. Then, the council would be able to make a decision on how to move forward.The trail was recently repaired after a fire in August burned a portion of the trestle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics The Economy Finance Law Carpentry Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.