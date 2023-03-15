Trestle
Seventy-seven feet of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle burned in late August. Contractors replaced that section and the trail is back open.

 Skagit Publishing photo

ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council accepted a $10,000 grant Monday to help pay for a feasibility study into the replacement of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle.

The grant is from the state Department of Natural Resources.


