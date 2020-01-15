ANACORTES — A 75-year-old Anacortes man died Tuesday when the car he was driving was struck by another vehicle on Heart Lake Road in Anacortes.
The man was driving south about 5:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and it was disabled in the road, according to the State Patrol.
A second vehicle also heading south was unable to stop and struck the disabled vehicle.
Both vehicles ended up in a ditch.
The Anacortes man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett where he was pronounced dead.
His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.