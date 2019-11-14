MOUNT VERNON — A 29-year-old Anacortes man was sentenced Thursday to 13 years, six months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree rape of a child and one count of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Nikkolaus Gosney-Chard pleaded guilty to the charges in August in Skagit County Superior Court.
According to court documents, he several times had inappropriate sexual contact with a child.
Upon his release, he will serve three years of community custody and be required to register as a sex offender. He is to have no contact with the victim.
