ANACORTES — Social distancing is helping to slow new COVID-19 cases in Anacortes, but residents need to continue to limit their interactions with others to prevent more infections and save lives, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said during a broadcast on local TV Channel 10 on Wednesday afternoon.
“Now is the time to be vigilant, stay strong, stay home, so the trend will continue and we will flatten the curve,” she said.
As of Wednesday, Island Hospital had tested 341 people, and 18 have been positive cases. There have been 172 positive cases in Skagit County and five deaths.
Gere said the city recommends residents wear a cloth face masks in public to protect themselves and others, in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some city parks — including park trails, the Anacortes Community Forest Lands and the Washington Park Loop road — remain open, and parking is limited to no more than 10 cars at major trailheads to reduce crowding. Park playgrounds and athletic fields remain closed.
The city plans to expand fiber internet for residents, as demand has surged for telemedicine, tele-education and remote work. Gere said the city hopes to start in-home fiber installations in the Old Town neighborhood next month, after Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order is lifted.
As for the Anacortes Fire Department, Gere said no employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and none are in quarantine due to possible exposure. She said the fire department staff is equipped with personal protective equipment, and other city staff now also are required to wear masks.
While most construction has been suspended, the city’s planning department is still able to process applications, issue permits and provide customer service over phone or email, Gere said.
In response to a question submitted by a member of the public on whether the city can enforce social distancing in grocery stores, Gere said stores are responsible for enforcing social distancing and there is no law limiting the number of customers allowed in a store at any given time.
She said Skagit County Public Health is now visiting businesses to help them comply with social distancing requirements.
“We’ve seen things as easy as blue tape on the floor as markers,” she said.
Gere is scheduled to give another COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. April 15.
