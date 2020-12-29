ANACORTES — The Holiday Motel in Anacortes is serving this winter as a cold-weather shelter.
Eric Johnson, a community volunteer and former Anacortes City Council member, told the City Council on Dec. 21 that the shelter program is being managed by the Anacortes Community Health Council.
The program’s cost of renting rooms at the Holiday Motel for the 111-day duration of the program is $18,315, Johnson said. In addition, the program is paying $3,060 for some spots in Washington Park for RV parking.
The hotel will be open as a shelter every night through February, not just when the temperature is below freezing, Anacortes Family Center Director Dustin Johnson said Tuesday.
The center is providing background checks and case management but is not running the shelter, and the Salvation Army is providing food.
In past years, a cold-weather shelter operated at the Salvation Army when overnight temperatures were expected to drop below freezing. However, that volunteer-run shelter didn’t open last year.
Instead, the Anacortes Family Center provided help last winter through a hotel/motel voucher system, which sheltered people in hotel rooms from the end of November until early March. That program is still happening this year, Dustin Johnson said.
For assistance, call the Anacortes Family Center at 360-293-2993, ext. 108.
