The Anacortes School Board announced Tuesday it will interview eight candidates to become the school district's next superintendent.
“The board is pleased that we had such a positive response with strong candidates. It was difficult to narrow the list down,” board President Bobbilyn Hogge said in a news release. “The high level of interest shows the strength and positive reputation of our district and community.”
The eight candidates were narrowed down from a list of 22 applicants.
The interviews, which will be open to the public, will held Saturday in the Anacortes High School library.
The eight candidates, and the times of their interviews, are:
8 a.m.: Brian Hanrahan, the principal of Island View Elementary School.
9 a.m.: John Harrison, executive director of schools in the Bellevue School District.
10 a.m.: Justin Irish, assistant superintendent in the Edmonds School District.
11 a.m.: Jane Pryne, educational leadership consultant in the Northshore School District.
1 p.m.: Patrick Hegarty, executive director of secondary education in the Mukilteo School District.
2 p.m.: Christine Moloney, chief academic officer in the Puyallup School District.
3 p.m.: David Forsythe, assistant superintendent in Northwest Education Service District 189.
4 p.m.: Jared Hoadley, assistant superintendent in the Mead School District.
After the board chooses three finalists from the eight, they will tour the district's buildings and hold public forums Feb. 25-27, the news release states.
The board expects to pick a superintendent Feb. 28.
The new superintendent will replace Mark Wenzel, who announced in May that this would be his final year in the district. He is leaving to lead an international school in Singapore.
The superintendent oversees the day-to-day operations of the district, including management of its $40 million budget, approximately 400 employees and seven schools.
The new superintendent will take over July 1.
