ANACORTES — Community leaders in Anacortes hope a small sliver of land kindles a lot of enjoyment.
A small park named after former City Council member Erica Pickett has opened on the 2100 block of Commercial Avenue.
Pickett Pocket Park is about 16 feet wide and 150 feet long, and while it’s not quite complete — solar lightning needs to be fully installed, for example — those behind the project hope visitors will enjoy the space.
“In this time of people looking for things to do, we thought we could do a soft opening while finishing work on the edges,” Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said. “We felt the public should be invited while we do that. We want the public to be able to use it, to get out and recreate.”
Lunsford emphasized that park visitors should follow current social distancing guidelines.
He said the city of Anacortes contributed about $35,000 toward the park’s cost and the Anacortes Parks Foundation about $40,000. He said local businesses such as Penguin Coffee and Jimmy John’s made great partners to determine the least intrusive time to do the project, and also complemented the work of Strandberg Construction.
The park has tables and seating. It was named for Pickett, whom Lunsford said is a backer of pocket parks and other green spaces in Anacortes.
Lunsford said, “She’s a longtime community advocate and this is a way to honor her and her vision. She’s a good sport and let us do it.”
Pickett, who served on the City Council for 12 years, said she was delighted with how the space turned out.
“There are five trees. You couldn’t have thought they could have found room for five trees in such a little space,” she said. “It’s beautiful. It couldn’t be more perfect.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.