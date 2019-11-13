Anacortes stock map

ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council on Tuesday night approved a 1% increase in city property taxes. 

The city's share of property taxes are expected to generate about $5.17 million in revenue this year, and the 1% increase will bring in an additional $51,774 in 2020, according to the resolution adopted Monday.

The owner of a property valued at $428,000 — the average assessment of a residential property in Anacortes — can expect to pay $6.02 more annually in city property taxes. 

Property taxes are used for city services such as public safety, parks and administration. 

State law caps the annual property tax increase at 1%.

