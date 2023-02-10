ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council is planning to let a moratorium against 50-foot buildings expire.
Though the standard height limit in the city’s R4 Zone is 40 feet, a bonus height rule was adopted in 2019 that would allow buildings to be up to 50 feet if they had housing units that were less than 600 square feet or units that were categorized as affordable.
One developer used the bonus height rule to build a five-story building near 17th Street and O Avenue, causing outcry from some members of the community.
The council then placed a ban on more tall buildings until it could look into the issue further. That ban was renewed several times.
Now the city’s Planning Commission has recommended the City Council let the moratorium expire and again allow for taller buildings.
Consultants who recently completed a Housing Action Plan for the city have also recommended letting the moratorium expire in order to bring more housing into the city.
The council agreed with that decision, though Council member Ryan Walters suggested some changes in the code.
He wanted to talk about requiring more small units and to change rules about rooftop decks. The decks are, right now, required so that the building can get in its required outside space. Some people and developers do not want those decks, so there should be other options, Walters said.
He also wanted to limit the places inside the R4 Zone that would allow for the bonus height provisions.
The council voted to direct staff to talk about the proposed changes from Walters and bring them back for discussion and public comment at a meeting before the moratorium expires on April 3.
