Fidalgo Flats

Fidalgo Flats in Anacortes was built to be five stories tall under existing rules, but a moratorium was put in place after residents complained.

 By Colette Weeks

ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council is planning to let a moratorium against 50-foot buildings expire.

Though the standard height limit in the city’s R4 Zone is 40 feet, a bonus height rule was adopted in 2019 that would allow buildings to be up to 50 feet if they had housing units that were less than 600 square feet or units that were categorized as affordable.


