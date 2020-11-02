The Anacortes Water Treatment Plant will have its operations shut down Wednesday, but few customers — if any — will likely notice any effects.
The plant's supply of water into the transmission system will be shut down from about 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate work on plant upgrades.
Brian McDaniel, the water system manager, said customers will still have access to water through reservoirs. He said about 50 customers may see decreased water pressure.
"Generally, no one will notice any difference," he said.
McDaniel said while water will still be available, the hope is that customers will be mindful of water usage during the shutdown.
Anacortes provides water to 60,000 customers, not just in Anacortes but in La Conner and Oak Harbor as well.
The water treatment plant is in the midst of a $13 million upgrade that includes the installation of a 1,950-foot water pipeline to shuttle water from the Skagit River to the treatment plant near Mount Vernon. The project is slated to be complete by the end of the year.
