ANACORTES — After four years at the helm of the Anacortes Police Department — and more than two decades working in the department — Chief John Small has announced he is retiring.
According to a news release from the city, Small started with the department in September 1993. He has served in nearly every role, including D.A.R.E. instructor, detective sergeant and captain.
"His wealth of experience has always been reflected in the values he instills in every officer to be kind, be caring and uphold a high ethical standard," the release states.
He was appointed the the role of chief in April 2017, after Bonnie Bowers retired.
“I am proud to have spent my entire career in Anacortes and it has been an honor and blessing to serve this community,” Small said in the release. “My greatest legacy is going to be the police department staff I leave behind who will continue to protect and serve the City of Anacortes.”
Small's retirement is effective July 1.
The city will begin accepting applications to fill his role in June, and hopes to a have a new chief by about mid-September, said Emily Schuh, administrative services director.
