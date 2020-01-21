ANACORTES — The Anacortes Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning at a gas station.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue about 9:30 a.m. to the report of a man wearing a black mask and dark clothing entering the gas station's store, displaying a handgun and demanding money, Community Service Officer Karl Wolfswinkel said.
The man then left the store with the money and fled south in a maroon pickup truck, Wolfswinkel said.
Using a partial license plate number from the vehicle, police determined the vehicle had been stolen from the marina on T Avenue about half an hour earlier, Wolfswinkel said.
The truck was located about three blocks from the scene of the robbery, he said. It was unoccupied and eventually seized as evidence.
Police, including a K-9 unit from the Mount Vernon Police Department, attempted to find the suspect, but were unable to.
The investigation continues, Wolfswinkel said.
