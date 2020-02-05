ANACORTES — An anonymous donor has given $150,000 to city of Anacortes to help replace a leaky and deteriorating roof at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center.
The Anacortes City Council voted unanimously Monday night to accept the donation, and recommended earmarking the money for a metal roof — the donor's stated preference.
The City Council declared an emergency last month to replace the roof, which staff described as "deteriorated due to age and is currently leaking water in multiple places throughout the building."
Last spring, the city rejected two bids to replace the roof, because each exceeded the $150,000 budget. Two other contractors defaulted on contracts last summer and another bid was rejected last fall.
The city estimates a metal roof will cost about $220,000 — about $80,000 more than a composite roof.
Roof replacement will begin after the rainy season is over, Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said.
