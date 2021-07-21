ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday that declares the Tommy Thompson Train and its related equipment as surplus to the city and authorizes its return to the Thompson family within 90 days.
City Attorney Darcy Swetnam told the council that the Thompson family’s attorney, Lisa Carney, told the city 90 days was ample time for the family to remove the train, rails, turntable and other related items.
The council came to the decision to return the train after no community members offered to finance a static display for the train after a call for donors went out June 21.
With no financial backing, the council moved July 14 for a resolution to be put forth to return the train.
