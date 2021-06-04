ANACORTES — Anacortes will be resuming a patriotic tradition when the Fourth of July arrives.
The city announced this week a parade and fireworks show for Sunday, July 4.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Third Street and Commercial Avenue. Participants are expected to sign up beforehand.
Because of COVID-19 safety guidelines, participants will not be allowed to hand out items such as candy or beads to spectators.
A fireworks display will be held starting at dusk over Fidalgo Bay.
Mayor Laurie Gere will lead a program to mark the nation's 245th year of independence.
More information can be found on the city's website, anacorteswa.gov.
